Challenge The Adventure Junkie In You & Go River Rafting Here

Known as the "Rishikesh of Maharashtra" Kolad is a small town located on the lush banks of the river Kundalika. Due to it’s picturesque setting, Kolad is a crowd favourite among those who love adventure sports. Kolad is a three hour drive from Pune, accessible via two routes. You can either take the Tamhini Ghat route, which passes through Mulshi; or the highway route {via the Bangalore-Mumbai, Mumbai-Pune highways, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and a state highway road} which bypasses Lonavala, and has tolls. The main season to go rafting is during the monsoons however we have heard that the Kolad Rafting Club also has winter batches for rafting that take place around November – February. The approximate rate for *only* rafting is around INR 775 per person on weekdays, and INR 1,500 on weekends and public holidays.