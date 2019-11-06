Being a valley surrounded by a lot nature, Pune has many beautiful sites where you can go and explore adventure sports. From zip-lining, rock climbing to camping - we've recommended the best to you but now its time for some river rafting. Here are a few of our recommendations for river rafting around Pune :
Challenge The Adventure Junkie In You & Go River Rafting Here
DM Farms
Around two and half hours away from Pune, DM Farms offers great thrills and adrenaline. If you are planning to take the train from Pune then Kolad station can be reached by the Konkan Railway from the Ratnagiri Passenger train. Along with stay packages starting at INR 1,200, go here to enjoy rafting on the 14 kilometres long Kundalika river with at least 12.5 km of river rafting. The price range for river rafting varies on the package you book and on the season you visit. Enjoy lush greenery, camp under the stars and enjoy the rapids while rafting at DM Farms with your friends and family and make a weekend worth remembering.
Kolad Rafting Club
Known as the "Rishikesh of Maharashtra" Kolad is a small town located on the lush banks of the river Kundalika. Due to it’s picturesque setting, Kolad is a crowd favourite among those who love adventure sports. Kolad is a three hour drive from Pune, accessible via two routes. You can either take the Tamhini Ghat route, which passes through Mulshi; or the highway route {via the Bangalore-Mumbai, Mumbai-Pune highways, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and a state highway road} which bypasses Lonavala, and has tolls. The main season to go rafting is during the monsoons however we have heard that the Kolad Rafting Club also has winter batches for rafting that take place around November – February. The approximate rate for *only* rafting is around INR 775 per person on weekdays, and INR 1,500 on weekends and public holidays.
