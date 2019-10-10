Bag Lovers, This MG Road Store Has Bags Of All Kinds For Adults & Kids

There's a bag heaven with different kinds of lovely bags and luggage for adults as well as kids. When shopping on MG Road, make a stop at Riya Bag. It has a huge collection of office bags, corporate bags and school bags. Spotting the store is not very difficult as it is situated right on the main road. Corporates, find awesome office bags as well as laptop bags starting at INR 850. Made of PU leather, these bags are effective in carrying laptops as well as your files. Not just that, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to laptop bags as they come in different designs and shades. Ladies, stock up slings, totes and other cute handbags that come in different shapes and sizes starting at INR 550. From regular designs to fancy ones, you will find it all here. Men can get classy wallets and cardholders. If you're planning to go for a trek, you can buy cool trekking bags and gear from this store. Buy pretty schoolbags, satchels and pouches for kids. Make school time exciting with bags with cute prints and pictures of your favourite cartoon characters. Travelling? Sort your luggage game by scoring cool luggage suitcases, wheel cases and duffle bags that are from national as well as homegrown brands. The prices are competitive and quality is durable. Did you know the store is also a repair centre for all kinds of bags. Got a broken string or want to shorten a sling? They will alter it for you.