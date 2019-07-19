Stand Out With Handmade Perfumes From This Small Store In Deccan Gymkhana

Handmade stuff has our heart. And we couldn’t help but fall in love with the customised perfumes from RK Handmade Perfumes in Deccan Gymkhana.

An extremely humble store opposite R Deccan Mall, the small spaces has all kinds of bottles all over. However, what makes you trust this place in spite of the distortion is the beautiful aroma that this store has. Since the store majorly customises, there are very few ready-to-use material available. And, majority of the bottles are samples.

You will find a number of various exotic fragrances including strong, medium and mild smells. You will find perfumes for men and women. The prices for these perfumes starts at INR 80 for a small bottle. You can get an empty bottle refilled or simply get a new one.

The perfumes are safe for all skin types. However, it is advisable that you always mention your skin type so that they can suggest something appropriate or notify them in case of any allergies.

At this store, you can also find various types of ittar from Hyderabad, Lucknow and other places. They also make their own ittar and small bottles start at INR 10 only.