Drive Through This Outlet For Yum Rolls, Biryani & More!

Roghandaaz is a restaurant which serves some of the best meat preparation in Pune. The amount of love which goes in making the food is felt with every bite. I must say you all should visit this place and have anything, literally anything from the menu and I'm sure you won't be disappointed. I tried their Chicken bhuna roll which was so yummy that my friend asked me for a bite and ate the whole roll. Then we had egg and cheese Mughlai paratha and mutton biryani, both the dishes were nicely prepared with lots of flavours and amazing taste. How can we end our meal without a dessert? So tried their firni. The taste, texture, flavour and consistency of the firni were just perfect. Just loving this Outlet.