This Romantic Bistro Serves Old Monk Mousse & Bourbon Panna Cotta

Are you a romantic at heart? Take bae on a date to this super-chic restaurant off Boat Club Road in Sangamwadi. House of Edesia is one of the new bistros on the block serving excellent food and mind-blowing drinks. The fully-equipped bar serves amazing boozy mixes such as Edesia's LIIT, rum ka dum, dark mountain, Mexican blush and many others. Potterheads, you can enjoy the classic butterbeer which has the goodness of buttery flavour mixed with ale. We swear, we couldn't get enough of butter-beer and as for other drinks, the cool wave, a cocktail made of gin, mint and cucumber made our day. We recommend you enjoy their speciality- the flaming kebabs which are basically marinated chicken pieces with rum infused in them before they are char-grilled. We had chicken in Thai-basil sauce for starters. For mains, we had their chicken in saffron sauce, which happens to be their in-house specialty. Try out their signature Edesia basil pasta, Edesia's paprika chicken, dhingri dolma and patrani macchi for a fulfilling meal. We must tell you, their dessert game is strong. Did you know they serve Bourbon panna cotta and Old Monk chocolate mousse? Also, you can choose between crème-brulee, crème caramel and Swiss cottage cheese roll. The pricing is moderate with you paying between INR 1000-INR 1500 (including alcohol) for two. If you are looking for a perfect date spot, this is where you should head.