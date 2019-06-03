Rekindle Your Love At These Romantic Restaurants In KP

Do you believe in the conventional 'coffee on first date'? Zen Cafe in KP is where you should visit. With serene vibe and zen decor, you will have a great time with coffee and a conversation with your date. Cafe Zen has a dedicated brew bar where they make artisanal coffee using methods like aeropress and pour over. We particularly enjoyed our smooth espresso martini with a tinge of hazelnut. For those of you who aren't into coffee, try their teas and other beverages. The menu is very sophisticated and incorporates tons of homegrown and handpicked ingredients. We absolutely loved our teriyaki tofu with soba noodles and roasted pumpkin ravioli tossed in thyme butter sauce.