All Heart Eyes To This Stunning Bar In Kharadi!

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Hackers Kitchen & Bar

Kharadi, Pune
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Zensar IT Park, Kharadi South Main Road, Kharadi, Pune

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

I was here at Hackers a few days back and I loved everything about it. The ambiance is super awesome. It is a rooftop restaurant bar so it has those romantic vibes. The drinks are really nice and colorful with a perfect presentation. Food was finger-licking good. Everything was perfectly cooked and well marinated. I loved their prawn's masala fry, chicken lollypop, murgh musallam, sizzling brownie, and many more things. It also has a dance floor so that you can rock those moves. Great for corporate parties too.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Lounges

Hackers Kitchen & Bar

Kharadi, Pune
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Zensar IT Park, Kharadi South Main Road, Kharadi, Pune

image-map-default