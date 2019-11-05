All Heart Eyes To This Stunning Bar In Kharadi!

I was here at Hackers a few days back and I loved everything about it. The ambiance is super awesome. It is a rooftop restaurant bar so it has those romantic vibes. The drinks are really nice and colorful with a perfect presentation. Food was finger-licking good. Everything was perfectly cooked and well marinated. I loved their prawn's masala fry, chicken lollypop, murgh musallam, sizzling brownie, and many more things. It also has a dance floor so that you can rock those moves. Great for corporate parties too.