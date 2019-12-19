Happy High: This Rooftop Bar Offers A Spectacular Sunset View

Nestled in the lap of ever-bustling Magarpatta, escape the hustle and bustle of the city grind and enjoy a glass of cocktail to refresh yourselves at this spacious rooftop bar. The place is beautifully done with and well-lit. We enjoyed reclining in the comfy cushions while admiring the city view and the hustle going down there.

Now that winter has arrived, your fun will be doubled as you'll be able to gorge on their charcoal specialities with your favourite booze in this chilly weather. Do not miss the Classic Sundae aloo, charminari seekh kebab as well as murgh lemon grass bites. Combine these starters with your favourite mocktails, cocktails or other hard-drinks for a fun-filled evening. We suggest you try their zesty Moscow Mule and Black Russian.

For those who are in moods to experiment with different cuisine, try their continental menu which includes stone-baked pizzas, creamy pasta and fusion small plates. The traditional food lovers can always rely on their elaborate Indian spread to fulfil their meal cravings.

Party animal or not, we recommend you to enjoy the rooftop DJ parties that the place often organises especially during the weekends. Often the place sets themes for evenings, one of them being the chess theme.

