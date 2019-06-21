Rooftop Rendezvous With Makaza

I'm a sucker for good views and sunsets, which is why I'm always on the hunt for good rooftop restaurants! The entire dining experience for me changes, visiting the place for an early dinner just before the sunsets and enjoying some great food and drinks with a bunch of close ones is all you need, and Makaza has you covered. Makaza located on the second floor in the East Wing of Phoenix Marketcity has two seating arrangements, one which is their indoor lounge seating perfect for summers and their outdoor Rooftop which had my heart with many bar tables and small shaded cubicles for groups or even for your next date night. The use of vibrant pinks for the bar tables and other pretty colours makes the place so inviting, aesthetic and Instagram worthy (now that's a criterion for sure) making this place a go-to for us millennials. They have a vast menu serving some scrumptious food and strong drinks. Here's a bunch of the food I tried and enjoyed: Appetizers - Indo Greek fries - Whenever you're unsure about food at any place, this is a safe order (pro tip. Umm, not really)! I always love a good plateful of fries, these were really good, tossed in their house special spice mix and topped with a cheese sauce and parmesan. You can't really go wrong with this! Recommended. Mushrooms paprika - I Absolutely love mushroooms and if a place serves me a good mushroom dish, they're on my list of favourites instantly! This appetizer was so addictive I couldn't stop at one bite! Mushrooms stuffed with cheese and fried crispy lathered in a medium spicy paprika sauce. Stunning! I crave for it as I write this part! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. Mains - Makaza Khao Suey - Khao Suey is like one of my go-to mains to order when I'm confused, the one at Makaza is pretty darn good. The noodles contain spinach which gives it a bright green colour, quite the eye catcher. Recommended. Shawarma Tikkawali - Chunks of paneer and vegetables in a medium spicy sauce wrapped up in pita bread. The filling of the shawarma was delicious, however being wrapped in a thick pita bread took away from it. I'd give this one a miss! Future classic pizza - One of the better pizzas I've tried, loaded with 4 types of cheese, roasted bell peppers and olives. A must-have! Recommended. As for the desserts we tried the I love the Makaza and the Pista threesome which gave us a good sugar rush post our delicious meal. Can't wait to return to Makaza to try out more off their menu.