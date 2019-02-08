Lovebirds, Dine Under The Stars At These Romantic Rooftop Restaurants

Tiring day at the office? We found a place that will mesmerise you with its great drink selection and a spectacular view. We have added Altitude-The Rooftop Bar in Magarpatta in our list of must-go places to unwind and chill. This rooftop place is beautifully done with and well-lit. We enjoyed reclining in the comfy cushions while admiring the city view and the hustle going down there. Now that winter has arrived, your fun will be doubled as you'll be able to gorge on their charcoal specialities with your favourite booze in this chilly weather. Try their stone-baked pizzas and small plates to pamper your taste-buds.