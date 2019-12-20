Into The Wilderness: Dine At A Lovely Tropical Garden In Erandwane

Serene, romantic, lush green - we will fall short of adjectives when describing the beauty of this hidden tropical garden in Erandwane. Right amidst the buzzing city, is Roots 9 Kitchen & Bar which offers great food and a spectacular setting, which will transport you to the woods. This place is characterised by the iconic banyan tree, which is a star attraction and has the choicest of tropical plants. It also boasts of multiple seating arrangements. If you're a group of about six, they have six lovely private cabanas where you can enjoy food and drinks. They have separate seating for friends on one side of the banyan tree and on either side there's a more intimate space for couples. Families also have a lovely seating amidst the plants. The indoors have a full-fledged bar and bakery. They have a lovely terrace seating as well where you can enjoy your meal or even have a private get-together. You can also book the entire place for small gatherings and functions. The menu boasts of Indian, continental and Asian cuisine. We sipped on their signature mocktails 'angry cucumber' and 'at your own risk'. The former was a spicy cucumber-based drink and the latter was true to its name and had the spicy goodness. We preferred the second one more. What took our breath away was their signature salad and mushroom cappuccino. Beautifully plated, it was a plate of unique greens on basil dust with cucumber fat, three types of lavash and different fruit purees. It came with a bowl of greens by its side. The mushroom cappuccino, on the other hand is a creamy, thick soup with goodness of flavours. As we were interested to try the mains, we just stuck to one starter. Char-grilled, smokey and delicious, our chicken kebabs melted in the mouth, quite literally. For mains, there was an assortment of Indian and continental dishes. We had the black rice in Thai curry, which is aromatic black rice with their signature green Thai curry and charred veggies. The second dish was chicken, Roots-style pan-fried chicken breast with South Indian tomato rice, nuts and thick jus that has been cooked for hours. We loved the second dish compared to the first one. The Indian spread comprised the signature dal makhani that had been cooked for 48-hours. Along with that we tried the Hyderabadi kothmiri chicken, which is green chicken curry with spices and coriander. The bread basket comprised the makhmali Lucknowi naan, sumak roti and zattar roti. We dug into tiramisu and baklava (with moong halwa) with a dollop of ice-cream. If you love boozy desserts, you will love the tiramisu. The second dessert has the perfect balance of sweetness and texture with ice-cream. A meal for two will cost you between INR 1,000 to INR 1,200 and if you want to impress your bae or guests, you know where to head.