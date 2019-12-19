Unicorn, Candy, Floral To Glitter: Book Yourself The Cutest Birthday Cake From This Bakery

There are cakes and then there are picture perfect cakes. The latter ones will be found at Royal Baking Company. The Kalyani Nagar bakery customises some amazing bakes and we cannot help but splurge our money on them guilt free. Engagement, weddings, baby showers, birthdays: the occasion can be any but desserts from this place are sinfully good, always. Talking more about the cakes, they make fondant, ganache, butter cream as well as whipped cream frosting. If you do not consume eggs, they also make excellent vegetarian fondant cakes. From classic cakes with floral designs to modern cakes with edible glitter, they have it all. Love unicorns? You will simply love the unicorn cakes that they make. Candy cakes are other attractions that are not only colourful but also yummy. If you're hosting a party, forget about generic desserts and opt for yummy dessert jars or cake jars instead. Creamy and delicious, they are something your guests would love. Apart from that we also love the apple pies which have a hint of cinnamon in them. Stock up your home with rich cookies and chocolates as well. The outlet is tiny and has a cozy vibe. Drop by to indulge in delicacies or simply order. We bet you will have a sweet time. Picture Credits: Official IG Handle