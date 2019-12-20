Explore Royal Dine In Experience At This Stunning Bar & Kitchen!

Visited The Fort Bar & Kitchen, newly opened roof top restaurant in Hadapsar for a lunch. They have indoor and outdoor seating. Ambiance is really cool with historic vibes. There is a painting of fort on one of the walls. Interior is very good. They have worked a lot for that. The chairs and tables are nicely designed. The overall ambiance depicts heritage. You will get a Royal Dine-in experience. You can have unique experience of candle light dinner in the outdoor seating area in the night. They do have live band and singer performances in the night. They have a small bar at the corner of outdoor seating. Coming to food they have variety in their menu right from local Indian food to continental and oriental. We tried few dishes. Here's the review. - Murg Badami Shorba: This is basically chicken soup with almonds in it. Taste was superb. This is like alani soup which we get in many thali places with hint of almonds. They also served Tomato and Broccoli Shorba as well, which were good. - Paneer Ka Shola: This is veg stater we tried. This contains well marinated paneer. Paneer was fresh. Taste was very good. - Murg Matkewala: This is the chicken starter we tried. They give dum to chicken kababs. Chicken was well cooked with cheese. It was succulent. Must try dish. - Old Monk Tandoori Raan: (This dish is not for teetotaller) This is the special dish of this restaurant. The lamb leg (bolhai) marinated with old monk served with rice. They also provide gravy, kharda and ghee along with raan. Taste was good. It was well cooked but felt little dry on some parts. To my knowledge this is the only place serving Raan in Hadapsar area. Enlighten me if anybody knows any other place serving Raan. KhaanSaab was the one earlier but it is closed permanently. - Beer Battered Prawns: These are crispy prawns with pineapple and cherry tomato salsa accompanied with the classic tartar dip. Prawns were crispy and tasty. - Vegetable pad Thai: Typical pad Thai noodles. Taste was good. - Fish and Chips: Fried fish served along with French fries. Fish was fresh and soft. - Shahi Tukda: Ended the meal with this delicious dessert, contains fried bread served along with rabdi and jam. - Mac n Cheese: For this they used penne pasta instead of macaroni, needs an improvement. Overall, very nice place for a meal with family and friends. Prices are bit on higher side in my opinion. But worth as you get the Royal experience.