Making A Lehenga From Scratch? Check Out This Store In Pune

If you too are among those who squeal over some fab laces, embroideries or even beautiful patch work, you have got to check out Royal Embroidery store in Pune.



Located on airport road (near Yerwada Jail), Royal Embroidery is a store that lives up to its name. The collection over here is extremely royal and you will find laces for all purposes. The store is a pretty huge one and accommodates a large variety of designs with them. Along with embroideries, they also have a small section in the store that is dedicated only to astar material (lining fabric).

Royal Embroidery houses a number of handmade as well as machine made. The best part is, everything over here is organised according to the colour, size and even the intricacy of the work. You can use these embroideries for all kinds of dresses, sarees, lehengas, kurtis and much more. Along with the most common floral designs, they also have some geometrical designs available with them.

You will find embroideries in chikankari, phulkari, zardosi, kantha, Rajasthan patchwork and more. There are designs that can go really well for a nice sangeet outfit. At the same time, they have patch works that can be incorporated in daily wear salwar-suits and/or kurtis. We also found laces in plain colours available with them. Along with laces for clothing, they also have vases that can be used for making sofa covers, table cloths, pillow covers and more. The prices over here start at a humble INR 50 for a metre.