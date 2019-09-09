From Home Decor To Groceries: This Store Has Got It All

Viman Nagar peeps! Royal Food Mart near Datta Mandir Chowk is literally a one-stop-shop for all your essentials. They have crockery, figurines, groceries and more for your home. A relatively new store, Royal Food Mart has replaced the Patanjali Flagship store in Viman Nagar. The store has got all kinds of supplies that you need for your home. They have utensils, crockery, glass and fibre figurines for your home. Other than that, they also have grocery products, cosmetics and fresh vegetables. It's like Walmart has come to India, but this is all about local shopping. And, that's better, no? At this store, you will find some sturdy pieces of scotch glasses in different shapes. They also have the detailed ones. You will also find wine and champagne glasses in different colours, shapes and sizes. These wine glasses are available in a set of two and sets of six as well. If not wine and scotch glasses, they also have crystal glasses in which you could serve water or other drinks to your guests. If not glasses, they also have dinner sets with them. You can choose individual plates, jugs, quarter plates. You will also find some really cool gravy boats with them. The prices for the crockery over here start at INR 500. You will also find grocery products such as grains, cereals, spices and much more at regular prices. They also, have granolas and super foods available with them. You can also pick fresh vegetables from them at the standard market prices. When it comes to cosmetics, the store has regular cosmetic products such as lotions, facepacks, scrubs, etc.