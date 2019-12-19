This Newly Opened Restaurant Offers Some Dainty Dishes With Pretty Interiors

New place alert: Rubabdaar is a newly opened restaurant in Balewadi which serves some dainty dishes which will make you dream for it just by looking at the dish. The Ambience is very spacious, you can visit this place with your friends or family. The seating arrangements have been well made. The service is quick and the staff is well coordinated. So I went to this place with some friends and we ordered 1. Abe Hayat soup which was very creamy and tasted good (it's the chef's secret recipe with coconut flavour) 2. Crispy Water Chestnut (which we call sahabatul ka fool in Hindi) had the perfect crisp and can be your favourite starter for your meal. 3. Slice fish in Chinese parsley, very well cooked, every bite had the perfect taste. It was very soft and had a faultless flavour. 4. Chandi Murg Kebab, really delicious, the flavour was mouthwatering, in and out a very flavoursome dish. 5. Rubabdaar Raan, now this is the one dish which can make you travel miles for its flavour. Sizzling hot raan really felt heaven on earth. Perfect flavour, perfect taste, perfectly cooked. Everything about this dish was mind-blowing. Now coming to the main course 1. paneer Lababaar, very tasty, one of the best paneer dishes I had. 2. DalBhukhara, now I am amazed at how daal can be made this delicious. Scrumptious and very appetizing 3. Malvani Fish, there are rare places where you get good fish dishes and I can bet that you won't be disappointed by this. Perfectly made and very delicious. We also had Murg Shahi Korma and Nizami Handi both were very good in their taste and equally Delectable. The main course was very appetizing, everything was delightful. Coming to the desert and the best part of the meal. 1. The gulab jamun was mind-blowing, not too sweet, not plain. Exactly how it should be. 2. The Shahi Tukda was heavenly, tasted so good like literally, I couldn't stop myself on 5hia one. The overall experience was very good. If you are anywhere near Baner or Aundh you need to try this place or if you are planning to visit you must.