Kantha Stoles To Handloom Cotton: This Homegrown Label Has Everything Chic & Sustainable

Do you agree that handwork and traditional methods of fabric printing add grandeur to your outfit? We found a homegrown label that has redefined the art of Kantha embroidery, tie and dye and handloom cotton stitching. Check out the chic and sustainable collection of Ruisa based out of NIBM. The brainchild of Radhika Sunkle, Ruisa means 'as light as cotton'. True to its name, the outfits are breathable and super comfortable. Starting at INR 850, these Kantha and tusser silk dupattas and stoles will complement your fancy as well as simple outfits. These pieces are also available in mulberry silk. They are essentially known for their Kantha embroidered stoles and drape dupattas, however, they have added a lot to their existing collection. They also customise sustainable fashion apparel. Be it kurtis, dresses, tunic shrugs, tops, and other fusion wear, you can find it all here made of handloom cotton. We simply loved the tie and dye cotton long shrugs that you can pair up with dresses. The western wear starts at INR 1000. Not just that, we recommend you add elegance to your bedroom with their handblock printed sheets and cushion covers. Their tie and dye collection of covers is absolutely stunning and aesthetic. Ladies, you can check out elegant sarees from their kitty. These are handwoven silk saree collection comprising pure mulberry silk, Kota silk , tusser gheecha silk. You can check out their latest designs and works on their social media handle and some e-commerce platforms. You can also place your orders by messaging them on their pages. However, to personally check out their collection, book personal appointments at their home studio near NIBM. Other than that, they have featured their collection on LBB shop too.