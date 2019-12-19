Find Out Why Ruosh Is One Of The Best Finds At Westend Mall

Want to up your footwear game? Score amazing sandals, shoes and loafers made of high-end leather at Ruosh in Westend Mall. The exclusive store is a heaven for anyone who is looking for formal shoes and quality loafers for daily use. Gentlemen, let us talk about your wardrobe first. Fine leather shoes are a must-have in every man's wardrobe. Whether it is for a corporate event or a meeting, these shoes never disappoint. Coming in different hues of black and brown, this label has carved a niche for itself due to its fine craftsmanship. We absolutely love the tan shoes that come in pointed designs. Starting at INR 1500, you will find a nice pair for yourself that will accentuate the appeal of your suits. Then comes the part where we wish to gloat about the simple yet elegantly crafted loafers. Tan, although a staple shade in shoe sector, they are also available in off white and eggshell shades. These pieces are available for both men and women. Ladies, if comfort is what you are looking for along with style, nothing beats the super comfy gladiator sandals. We bought a stylish pair for INR 2200 and cannot help gloating about its durability. This popular brand also sells its merchandise online on their exclusive website. Other than that, they also have products on other e-commerce site. However, nothing like stopping by the store and actually checking out the pieces in person. Keep an eye out for their attractive sales (especially monsoon sale) where they offer a whopping 50% off on their merch. 'Ro'ush to Roush to make a fab statement!