Of Mountains, Cozy Cottages & Romantic Times: Book This Resort With Bae

Located in the scenic village of Mulshi, just an hour’s drive from Pune, Rutuparna Farmstay has cozy cottages, good food and the peace you need to spend quality time with your significant other.

Opening their farm to visitors from the city who crave greenery and serenity of the countryside, Rutuparna Farmstay by Mrs. Swati Pawar, is all you need for a quick getaway. The resort offers seven luxury rooms that are selectively decorated with cane furniture. The rooms have a comfortable king size bed made out of cane. Along with this, every room’s veranda also has a cane swing where you can sip your evening tea as you watch the sunset over the Mulshi hills. The rooms also have artefacts made out of clay. Outside every room, there are wind chimes made of clay that add a natural and soothing background music every time the wind blows.

Apart from the cozy luxurious rooms, the farm stay offers good food with a different menu each day. And of course, you can always go around the different places near Mulshi too. The resort’s location allows you to enjoy nature and peace to the fullest. The mornings here are pleasant and nights are calm.

You can either plan a short romantic getaway with your significant other or a staycation with your friends. A stay for a day at Rutuparna Farmstay will cost you INR 5000 per couple. The prices include all food and taxes.