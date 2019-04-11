We Can't Get Over How Gorgeous This Karjat Villa Is, And You Must Book It Now

Looking for a place to groove to your squad’s favourite songs? Or you just want to relax around a pool? Or maybe just bowl a few balls on a nice cricket pitch? Do it all and more at the Saffron Stays Casa Blanca villa in Karjat only two hours away from Pune.

Saffron Stays Casa Blanca villa is a huge and luxurious property in scenic Karjat. With spacious four bedrooms, a huge family room, a dance floor (which comes with speakers and a console), indoor swimming pool, poker table, free WiFi and so much that spending a weekend here is not enough.

This beautiful and elegant villa also has a well-maintained cricket pitch. Now you can finally have that family v/s family cricket match you've been waiting for. If you are not really an outdoor sports person, Casa Blanca also has various board games too. You can play a fun hand of poker or a nice game of table tennis. And if at all you are not at all a games person pick out a book from their mini library and sit near the beautiful wall murals and read in peace.

This villa has a number of activities that you can do with your friends or your family. At the villa, you can also have your lunch or dinner arranged for INR 500 per person. The villa provides you with a cook who makes lip-smacking vegetarian food to indulge in.

Apart from the crazy activities that the villa offers, the place is also surrounded with orchards and organic farms all around. The villa also offers a great view from each and every room that goes perfect with a freshly brewed cup of tea or coffee.

A night at this picturesque villa will cost you INR 1300 per person if you go in a group of 12. The price includes breakfast and as mentioned earlier, lunch and dinner will cost you INR 500 per person.