Work To Your BFF's Wedding: This Store Has Apparel On A Budget

If you are looking for easy and breathable Indian wear then this store will not disappoint you. Located at Sai Chowk in Pimpri, Saksha Boutique designs daily wear ethnic clothes for women. Whether it be a family function, a work outfit or simply a festival, the boutique will surely have enough options for you to choose from.

As soon as you enter the store, you see stacks and stacks of kurtas, leggings, salwars, anarkalis, sarees and much more. Most of their designs are in-house but they also have a section where they stock up on local and some other known brands. You can find options in cotton, silk, nylon and much more over here.

Looking for a sangeet outfit? Check out their traditional line where you will find beautiful dress pieces and ready made suits with impressive zari work and kalamkari. We loved their collection of shararas starting at INR 1,200 in subtle colours. If you are looking for regular work wear then they have a wide range of regular, cotton wear kurtas in all sorts of designs starting at INR 450 only.

We felt like this store is accessible to anyone and everyone. If you want to visit Saksha boutique then you can go any day of the week but make sure you reach before 9:00 pm as they close post that.