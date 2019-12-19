Wake Up To A Beach View At This Resort That’s On A Private Malvan Beach

Always wanted a room with a glass facade for a wall so that you’d be woken up by the sunrise? That dream can come true at the Samant Beach Resort Villa. Located in Malvan, on a private beach, the resort comprises small wooden cabins amongst palm trees that offer a cosy environment and a chance to wake up with the sun rays peeking amidst the leaves.



Each room is built like a small suite, consisting of a bedroom and bath and a small sitting room with a TV. The rooms are equipped with free WiFi, toiletries, tea and coffee maker, refrigerator, a mini bar, ironing facilities and an outdoor eating area too. You’ll be comfortable and can while away your weekend without much worry.

The resort has a private beach and also offers barbeque facilities. So you can cuddle up with your S.O. and barbeque some veggies and meat in the evening. You’re by Bhogwe beach, so you can enjoy some time on the quiet beach. If you’re looking for other things to do around, you’re in close proximity of Niwati Fort, Karli River and Paat River. There are also water sports on-site for additional charges and you can go snorkeling too (off-site) at an extra charge.

You can book a deluxe twin room with a sea view for INR 6500 + taxes, which can accommodate four people; and the stay includes breakfast.