Drop By Planet Nine Restro Lounge, When In Bavdhan

Bored of the same ambience? Visit Planet 9 Bistro in Bavdhan. This place is different and insane. Different seating area over the place makes it different from other places. This place has bean bags over the sand, seatings inside the water, a private cabana with beautiful & colourful cushions and rooftop seatings. The dance floor is totally fun. From the dance floor, you can see the whole place and enjoy at its best. Let’s talk about food, I had ✔️Soup 1) shahi palak shorba 2) chorba chicken Shahi Palak Shore has the pure flavour of palak it was amazing. Chorba Chicken has chicken chunks and cholle in it. ✔️Starters 1) rajma ki galout 2) basil infused mushroom tikka 3) gin mutton skewers 4) kasundi marinated fish chunks Rajma galout with cream was too yummy. I’m a mushroom lover and the dish was infused in basil. It tastes different and the mushrooms were very soft. biryani 1) multani veg biryani - 2) Hyderabadi dum biryani Multani Veg Biryani has paneer in it. It was really big and tasty. Biryani serves 2. Hyderabadi Dum Biryani looks so amazing. ✔️Main 1) Patiala de vegetables 2) meljhol sabji 3) Peshwari bhuna gosht 4) chicken changezi Patiala De Vegetables has rolled with vegetables. It is quite a good idea. I loved the rolls with Naan and Tandoori Roti. Meljhol Sabji was a combination of 2. It was tasty and beautiful. ✔️Desserts 1) Orielicious - Fried Oreo biscuit with ras malai like the thing. Savage to the mouth 😍😍 scrumptious. 2) Banoffee Pie - Pie with coconut dressings. Amazing 3) Dead roll - looks like Bakarwadi. Tasty 👌 We all go to places for a night ambience but this place is more enjoyable in the day. You can just move from one seating to another according to your mood. Well, this place is a must-visit guys.