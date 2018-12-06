How many times have you had to choose between shopping and going to a salon? Kill two birds with one trip to Bellissima boutique and salon. In Pashan, you can head to this little store that also houses a salon and specialises in beauty and hair treatments.
Buy A Saree While Getting Your Hair Done At This Boutique & Salon
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome?
In the otherwise residential neighbourhood of Pashan, Bellissima is easy to miss. But it’s ideal for fashion and beauty emergencies. You can buy a saree, get your hair and nails done and even get it drapped at this boutique and step out in style.
Bellissima has a limited collection, but it suffices your needs. Choose from Maheshwari silk sarees from Madhya Pradesh and Banarasi silk and cotton sarees and Paithani sarees too. We loved that they stock up on simple and heavy designs, so there’s something available for every kind of occasion.
There are paithani sarees with tissue kundan work, with tissue pallu and some designer ones too. If you want to show off your Maharashtrian pride, paithani is the way to go.
The boutique also has dress materials in chanderi cotton, silk, khadi, banarasi cotton and silk among others. And, there’s a rack for kurtis and tunics too. You can also pick out basic home decor items like cushion covers and key holders with a saree border frame. Products are priced starting at INR 1,000.
The salon offers your regular services: haircuts and spas, mani-pedis, waxing, among the other usuals.
What Could Be Better?
We wish the store had a bigger collection of kurtas and tops. How’s a rack supposed to suffice our greed for more clothes?
Pro-Tip
This boutique is ideal if you’re looking for a quick stop-and-shop saree store. And, if it’s a paithani saree that you’re looking for, it’s apt.
