Buy A Saree While Getting Your Hair Done At This Boutique & Salon

In the otherwise residential neighbourhood of Pashan, Bellissima is easy to miss. But it’s ideal for fashion and beauty emergencies. You can buy a saree, get your hair and nails done and even get it drapped at this boutique and step out in style.

Bellissima has a limited collection, but it suffices your needs. Choose from Maheshwari silk sarees from Madhya Pradesh and Banarasi silk and cotton sarees and Paithani sarees too. We loved that they stock up on simple and heavy designs, so there’s something available for every kind of occasion.

There are paithani sarees with tissue kundan work, with tissue pallu and some designer ones too. If you want to show off your Maharashtrian pride, paithani is the way to go.

The boutique also has dress materials in chanderi cotton, silk, khadi, banarasi cotton and silk among others. And, there’s a rack for kurtis and tunics too. You can also pick out basic home decor items like cushion covers and key holders with a saree border frame. Products are priced starting at INR 1,000.

The salon offers your regular services: haircuts and spas, mani-pedis, waxing, among the other usuals.