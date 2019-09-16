Whether you need sarees for an upcoming wedding or to be a head turner during Diwali or Navratri, there are numerous saree stores in Rasta Peth that will help you achieve that goal. From traditional to designer, these stores have got it all at an affordable price.
Drape It! Head To Rasta Peth To Shop For Sarees For The Festive Season
Sajanee
Get your hands on some pretty lehengas, sarees, dresses and more from Sajnee Sarees. Located inside Indraprastha Complex, This store has some cool designs in sarees in traditional as well as modern. There are a few traditional weaves like Paithani and even the Navari. But, you'll find everything from cotton, chanderi, silk and other options too. The prices over here start at INR 500, so you can grab a saree for everyday wear too, if that's your fashion game.
Mangalam Sarees
Located in Trimurti society, Mangalam has a fancy collection of sarees. The store deals only in sarees and lehengas starting from INR 1,000. You will find traditional as well as contemporary designs. Milennials, we know you aspire to own simple sarees that are trendy, but you will surely find something worth your while. And, obviously, get your local tailor to stitch you a trendy blouse. Here's a list of tailors that we recommend.
Namrata Sarees
A hub for trendy designer sarees, Namrata Sarees offers a number of pre-draped sarees. So, if you live away from home and don't want to waste time over learning to drape a saree from a YouTube tutorial, this place is your best bet. Along with the contemporary designs, this store also has a number of traditional pieces with them. The prices over here start at INR 500, which is so pocket-friendly, right?
Ganpati Sarees
Love handloom sarees? Well, who doesn't? Ganpati Sarees is a huge store with a number of traditional pieces. You will find Paithani, Banarasi, Kanjeevaram sarees and various such designs starting at INR 1,000. Honestly this is the perfect store if you're planning to gift your mom a saree for Diwali or the upcoming festive season.
Kabra Emporium
If you are a fan of georgette sarees (they're very trendy, at the moment), head to Kabra Emporium in the area. If not georgette, they have beautiful sarees in silk, cotton, chiffon and other materials. You'll find bright and colourful drapes with heavy borders and the price range starts at INR 500. But, if you're a salwaar-kameez girl stuck in a saree world, this store has dress materials that you just need to get stitched (scroll up, we've recommended some tailors under Mangalam Sarees).
Mornee Sarees
A huge store, Mornee Sarees has a number of everyday as well as occasion wear sarees in their collection. Offering bright colours owing to the festive season, you'll find traditional sarees with trendy blouses. So you can obviously make heads turn. The price range starts INR 500 and going up to INR 50,000; perhaps, you can also bookmark this store for wedding shopping.
Bandhej - The Bridal Gallery
If you are a sucker for Bandhani, you have to check out Bandhej. The store offers Bandhani sarees, bloses, dupattas, lehengas and more. It specialises in bridal collection and thus, the prices over here start at INR 2,500. You will find other traditional weaves too and if you're shopping for a wedding in the family, you must check this store out. Although, a Bandhani saree on Diwali will look pretty cool too, no?
Ladli Designer Sarees
A very simple and humble store, Ladli Designer Sarees has a collection we love. Since its a relatively smaller store, they keep selected yet good pieces with them. You'll mostly find sarees that are simple and have big, bright borders and zari work. While the prices here too start at INR 500, you can grab a few cheaper sarees for everyday wear for your mom or an aunt.
