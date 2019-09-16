Drape It! Head To Rasta Peth To Shop For Sarees For The Festive Season

Get your hands on some pretty lehengas, sarees, dresses and more from Sajnee Sarees. Located inside Indraprastha Complex, This store has some cool designs in sarees in traditional as well as modern. There are a few traditional weaves like Paithani and even the Navari. But, you'll find everything from cotton, chanderi, silk and other options too. The prices over here start at INR 500, so you can grab a saree for everyday wear too, if that's your fashion game.