Celebrities Love The Apparel Here & You Will To: Head To This Bespoke Studio In Baner

Pune's homegrown cricketer, Kedar Jadhav loves his outfits coming out of Sash Bespoke. The studio pays attention to each and every outfit's details and that's the reason, it's a favourite amongst celebrities.



Located on Balewadi High Street, Sash Bespoke is a very classy designer studio for men with a few pieces for women. The store is a very chic one and has a few pieces on display for you to get a sense of what you can expect from here. They specialise in men’s bespoke since their inception however, they have recently ventured into women’s clothing as well. The final output of their designs, literally prove that both the designers, Sanket and Shilpa, pour their heart and soul into it. From the duo, Shilpa comes from a formal fashion educational background whereas Sanket is completely passion driven. They have earlier worked together at a designing studio and post realising their shared passion for men’s clothing, Sash came into being.

What really sets Sash apart is the fact that they don’t charge their customers for the cost of designing but only for the material and labour of their karigar team.

The store sources their own set of fabrics ranging from Italy to India. You can choose from these fabrics to make apparels such as suits, shirts, pants, jackets and much more. They use horse hair as one of the padding elements of the suits. This ensures that it fits perfectly on any body type. Along with suits, you need to check out their ethnic collection. They have categorized the ethic into machine and hand work.

We loved their hand embroidered kurtas and sherwanis. They also have some really cool pieces in their Indo-western collection that are a must-have in your wardrobe. Since they focus a lot on the details, they insist on allowing them a minimum of 45 days. We know that it seems a lot but, it’s absolutely worth the wait.

Sash also does the finest hand-crafted shoes for men. These shoes are made with ethically sourced genuine leather and are stylish as well as comfortable. You will find moccasins, sneakers, Italian shoes and many such varieties with them that start at INR 8,000. If you are looking for something in vegan leather, they can arrange that too. However, the prices for them will start at INR 4,000.

The studio also does some really cool accessories for men. We found some cute, classy and elegant lapel pins in their collection. They are so much dedicated to detailing that they have hand-picked the buttons to go with the sherwanis or suits from Jaipur, Jodhpur and other Rajasthan areas. The best part is that you don’t pay extra for these classy buttons unless you need something completely extravagant. If not lapel pins and buttons, you will find seheras (pagdis), kalagis, malas and much more with them.

When it comes to women’s fashion, the studio has a few sample pieces in lehengas for those last minute shoppers. If not lehengas, they also custom make elaborate anarkalis, kurtis, salwar-suits and more. As a part of the team, they also have a bunch of weavers who can make customised fabrics.

Along with designing of the outfit, Sash also helps its customers in styling it for their big day. If the outfit is designed by them, they charge no fees in putting it together. However, if it’s just the styling, they have different packages you could choose from.