Satiate Your Arabian Cravings At This Outlet In The Mall!

Cafe Arabia is an outlet in Westend Mall in Aundh. Had been with my friends there. We ordered Zaatar Chicken Salad, Mix Mezze Platter and 4 pieces of Grilled Chicken. Trust me the taste was amazing. Even though I am not a salad lover, but the salad took my heart away with its taste. The platter can fill the appetite of 2 people easily. It was too yummy and had fattoush,2 falafel bullets, 2 grilled chicken pieces and many more side items. The grilled chicken pieces were also good in taste and cooked properly. Moreover the creamy hummus and the garlic toum served with the dishes were lip smacking. The price is quite reasonable which i liked. Would surely love to visit again✌