Satiate Your Dal Baati Cravings With Let's Baati

Dal Baati is a traditional Rajasthani delicacy which comprises of tuvar or chana dal along with oven baked wheat flour dumplings called baati. Traditionally you are supposed to dunk it in ghee, or clarified butter and sprinkle some churma (coarsely ground wheat crushed and cooked with ghee and sugar) on top. The box had the dal and baatis packed neatly in containers and boxes and the ghee was provided in a sachet. Submerge the baatis in the dal in a bowl, pour the ghee on top and sprinkle some churma on top, and you are ready to hog. Let's Baati has come as a savior for those who wish to try Rajasthani cuisine however do not have the wherewithal to make it themselves.