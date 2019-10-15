Satisfy Your Ramen Cravings At This Awesome Cafe In Viman Nagar

Cafe Peter

Viman Nagar, Pune
Anand Square, Opp. Symbosis International College, Viman Nagar, Pune

View 2 Other Outlets

With a red coloured theme and spacious interiors, Cafe Peter isn't hard to notice while you're in Viman Nagar! From English breakfast to a variety of Soups, Pizza, Pasta, Burgers, Sandwiches, Sizzlers, Coffee, and Desserts, Cafe Peter has it all! I loved the Korean Soupy Ramen, Creamy Cheese Garlic Ramen, Green Thai curry rice and Creamy Gouchujang Pasta. The presentation of the food is excellent and Egg Benedict is a must-try dish here. If you're looking for a place to chill with a big group of friends or family, this is a suitable cafe and the food will surely make your taste buds super happy! There is also paid parking available at the cafe.

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Cafe Peter

Pune, Maharashtra
4.2

Waman Ganesh Height, Shop 2 & 3, NDA Pashan Road, Opp. HP Petrol Pump, Bavdhan, Pune

Cafe Peter

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune
4.1

Sai Crystal, Shop 1, Near Water's Edge, Pimple Nilakh, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

