Satisfy Your Ramen Cravings At This Awesome Cafe In Viman Nagar

With a red coloured theme and spacious interiors, Cafe Peter isn't hard to notice while you're in Viman Nagar! From English breakfast to a variety of Soups, Pizza, Pasta, Burgers, Sandwiches, Sizzlers, Coffee, and Desserts, Cafe Peter has it all! I loved the Korean Soupy Ramen, Creamy Cheese Garlic Ramen, Green Thai curry rice and Creamy Gouchujang Pasta. The presentation of the food is excellent and Egg Benedict is a must-try dish here. If you're looking for a place to chill with a big group of friends or family, this is a suitable cafe and the food will surely make your taste buds super happy! There is also paid parking available at the cafe.