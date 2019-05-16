You Have To Eat At This South Indian Restaurant Which Is Amongst India's Top 50

If you think South Indian cuisine is all about idli, dosas, vadas, you are absolutely wrong. There is a lot more to it and nobody knows it better than Savya Rasa. Situated in Koregaon Park, it is considered as one of India's top 50 restaurants. From Malabari, Nellori, Chettinad, Kongu Nadu, Mysuru, Nasrani, Mangalorean and many more regional cuisines of South India, savour authentic delicacies, which will remind you of food from traditional kitchens. The decor is classically traditional, the place is done up really well with old-style wooden furniture, gigantic folk paintings from South India and coloured glass depicting paintings from mythology. They also have many private dining sections, which are ideal for large groups. The place also has metal decor and utensils, specially brought from the south. We love the fact that they only use authentic spices and age-old recipes for cooking. For appetisers, we recommend you try the rasam, followed by royalla igguru which are spicy marinated prawns, kuzhi paniyaram, which are appes. For mains, you can choose between curries which are high on spices, coconut and authentic ingredients. Apart from the signature prawn, mutton and fish curry, they have gutti vankaya masala for vegetarians. Try appams, neer dosa or the Mangaluru buns and for rice, they have a fragrant meen (fish) biryani. For desserts, we are big fans of their elaneer pudding, kumbuda halwa. For a wholesome, divine dining experience with your loved ones, we recommend you stop by. Do not miss the food festivals they host, which serve seasonal South Indian delights. Picture Credits: Team Savya Rasa