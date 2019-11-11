Anarkalis To Dresses: This Store In Erandwane Is Where You Must Shop Next

Whether you are a fan of ikat or brocade prints, Sayuri Design Studio on Law College Road is where you can shop for ethnic, western, Indo-Western, formals and various other styles for women.



Opposite Maruti Showroom on Law College Road, you will be able to spot Sayuri Design Studio. The well-kept store is where you can shop according to your budget for trendy pieces, Indian and western wear. If you are too lazy to go to the store physically, you can simply check out their website, which is regularly updated with the new collection.

The store is known for sourcing their fabrics from. various textile centers from across the country. You will also find fabrics coming from various handlooms in the country. You can find the finest of Banarasi silks, Kolkata cotton, Kanjeevarams and other fabulous materials under one roof. If you are a sucker for finer cottons, this is indeed the place for you.

You will find apparel made using these fabrics including dresses, Aladdin pants, Anarkalis, kurtis and other such pieces. They have the normative designs in various apparel and at the same time, there are some out-of-the-box designs in them. The prices for apparel over here starts at INR 2,000.