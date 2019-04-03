Watch Movies Under The Stars With Your Bae At This Open-Air Theatre

Who doesn't like watching movies under the stars? Take your bae on a super romantic date at SCC Republic, an open-air theatre of Republic restaurant on Koregaon Park-Mundhawa Annexe road. The best thing about this place is that you are not stuck amongst four walls of dark theatre rooms. Enjoy movies on breezy evenings with a mug of chilled beer and some yummy munchies. Keep your eyes open for the numerous movie events that they host. The screening happens thematically. Showcasing films across different genres, they'll let you have an awesome experience of enjoying movies out in the open. We love their romantic screenings a lot. Not only do they show the Hollywood classics for the entire film fest, but they also provide for the perfect romantic setting. The decor is simple but sweet. With fairy lights atop you and big screen in front, you can enjoy the films even if you ain't a cinephile. There's comfortable floor seating and you're free to bring a blanket along too. Tickets usually start at INR 240 per person but you can get a discount on a couple's or a group pass. Of course, food and drinks are charged separately. We are all bored of the indoors and always want something different. This place is a must visit, for a one-of-a-kind experience. Picture Credits: Facebook handle of SCC