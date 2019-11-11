Seafood Cravings? This Place In Pune Surely Serves Best Sea-Food Platter!

Seafood is the specialty here. We ordered 'Malhar special Jumbo seafood platter' Must try, Jaisa Naam waisi dish 'Jumbooo'. It consists of all varieties of seafood. ➡Surmai Rava & tawa fry ➡Pomfret fry ➡Bangada Rava & tawa fry ➡Prawns Koliwada ➡Mandeli fry ➡Baby surmai Tandoor ➡Olle bombil fry A must-try for all Sea-food lover's. All in One plate. What more can one ask for? Visit Martand Malhar asap!