Seafood is the specialty here. We ordered 'Malhar special Jumbo seafood platter' Must try, Jaisa Naam waisi dish 'Jumbooo'. It consists of all varieties of seafood. ➡Surmai Rava & tawa fry ➡Pomfret fry ➡Bangada Rava & tawa fry ➡Prawns Koliwada ➡Mandeli fry ➡Baby surmai Tandoor ➡Olle bombil fry A must-try for all Sea-food lover's. All in One plate. What more can one ask for? Visit Martand Malhar asap!
Seafood Cravings? This Place In Pune Surely Serves Best Sea-Food Platter!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
