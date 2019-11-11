Seafood Cravings? This Place In Pune Surely Serves Best Sea-Food Platter!

Casual Dining

Martand Malhar

Nigdi, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Aher Garden, Walhekar Wadi Road, Nigdi, Pune

Seafood is the specialty here. We ordered 'Malhar special Jumbo seafood platter' Must try, Jaisa Naam waisi dish 'Jumbooo'. It consists of all varieties of seafood. ➡Surmai Rava & tawa fry ➡Pomfret fry ➡Bangada Rava & tawa fry ➡Prawns Koliwada ➡Mandeli fry ➡Baby surmai Tandoor ➡Olle bombil fry A must-try for all Sea-food lover's. All in One plate. What more can one ask for? Visit Martand Malhar asap!

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group

