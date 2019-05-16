This Place Is A Paradise For All The Pasta Lovers

Casual Dining

Le Plaisir

Deccan Gymkhana, Pune
Survey 759/125, Opp. Kelkar Eye Hospital, Prabhat Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Le Plaisir is certainly my second home, from their salads to desserts everything on the menu I have tried was ultimate. What you must definitely try? 1. Spaghetti Aglio Olio, 2. Penne Alfredo 3. Panna Cotta 4. Banoffee 5. Harissa grilled chicken 6. Grilled chicken wings Anyhow, the list is never-ending. 🙈 If u want to get a table please reach early, this place gets full pretty early.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

