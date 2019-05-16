Le Plaisir is certainly my second home, from their salads to desserts everything on the menu I have tried was ultimate. What you must definitely try? 1. Spaghetti Aglio Olio, 2. Penne Alfredo 3. Panna Cotta 4. Banoffee 5. Harissa grilled chicken 6. Grilled chicken wings Anyhow, the list is never-ending. 🙈 If u want to get a table please reach early, this place gets full pretty early.
This Place Is A Paradise For All The Pasta Lovers
