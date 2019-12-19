Chose From Over 200 Varieties Of Bandhani Designs From This Store In Mandai

Everyone knows that the 19th century Mandai is known to be the spot to get everything under one roof at cheap prices. You'll find essentials of course, but also clothes that are fashionable and affordable. And this time, we’ve found a store that’s completely dedicated to bandhani.

Dating back to the first century, bandhani is a textile designed with an ancient form of tie-dye technique. You cannot help but own at least one piece of this in your wardrobe. And, At Sejal Stores in Mandai, it’s available for as cheap as INR 400 for a dress piece.

From the moment you take the right turn from Mandai’s main structure, walk towards Vishrambaug Wada and you'll spot Sejal Bandhej Stores to your left hand side.

The store, which seems like a rather humble one, has variants of bandhani fabric such as kombhi, ghar chola, chandrokani and patori, and other finished products of bandhani. At Sejal you can also find various and brilliant colours in the traditional patterns. The store’s large collection of dress materials starts from INR 400 per piece and depending upon the work, goes up to INR 1600 and above. They also provide stitching of their dress materials at INR 200 only.

Apart from dress materials, we were also fascinated by their bandhani saree collection. You will find everyday-wear sarees made of chiffon and georgette. These everyday-wear sarees start at INR 500 and we loved a yellow one, dyed with dots in green and red.

If you're looking for heavy handwork sarees, you'll find that too. These sarees have intricate embroidery work on their borders and there are over 100 styles to choose from. It's not a bad option to wear a bandhani saree to your BFF’s shaadi, no?

If you are not a fan of sarees or a salwaar-kameez, you can get yourself a bandhani scarf or dupatta to pair with a simple salwaar-kameez or kurta and palazzos. The bandhani scarves start at INR 100 only and go really well with basic pastel-coloured kurtis.