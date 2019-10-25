Selfieccino-Where you drink yourself with the coffee 🙂😎Make a visit when in Aundh

If music is the food for love, play on! Good Food=Good Mood. So one fine day happened to visit this place after loads of "research ". A beautiful, little, sweet, great decor "Selfie" themed cafe in Aundh, Pune where you can have your photo on the shakes/drinks which looks fascinating. Selfieccino has come up with the concept of getting your photos you would provide them with on the top layer of coffee or thick shake. When you take a selfie so good, you can’t believe it’s you." And when you gonna see it on the top layer of the coffee, you still can't digest the fact that you would be drinking "Yourself" soon. So just click send your picture and here you go, your picture on the coffee. The food over here whether it's coffee or churros or thick shakes or even snacks is very beautiful in itself. The staff over here were quite courteous! The service was prompt enough. The interiors are really good and honestly, this place is good enough to hangout over some good food and gossips. I had a good experience and have been here ample of times.