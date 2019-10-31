Settle Down Your Maharashtrian Thali Cravings At Martand Malhar

Martand Malhar is an absolute gem of a place for all Seafood lovers. This place serves authentic Maharashtrian Thalis starting from Chicken thali to Fish and Mutton Thalis. 1. Mutton Thali: It consists of Mutton fry, Mutton kheema, Mutton Curry, Egg fry, Mutton soup, Solkadi, Salad and Bhakdi. 2. Chicken Thali: It's similar to Mutton thali. Consist of Chicken fry, egg fry, chicken kheema, chicken soup, Solkadi, chicken curry, salad and Bhakdi. Highly recommend. 3. Pomfret thali: Pomfret fry, Dry fish fry, Fish curry, Solkadi, salad, and Bhakdi. Ended the meal with hot piping Gulab Jamun & Icecream. I had a great time. The service was quick and the place is very hygienic including the kitchen.

₹500 - ₹1,000

Big Group, Family

