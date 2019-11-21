Shahi Bhoj For Pretty Interiors & Yum Rajasthani Thalis!

Shahi Bhoj is a very pretty place in Shivaji Nagar for some yummy Rajasthani veg thali. You get a royal feel as well the treatment is very royal. The ambience and the attire of the staff makes you feel you are visiting Rajasthan. The thali is a wide spread having many dishes. I just loved the chaat, cutlet and the desserts. I liked the vegetable preparation too. They sreved puris and rotis piping hot. You must try this place soon and relish the awesome lip smashing thali.