Shahi Bhoj is a very pretty place in Shivaji Nagar for some yummy Rajasthani veg thali. You get a royal feel as well the treatment is very royal. The ambience and the attire of the staff makes you feel you are visiting Rajasthan. The thali is a wide spread having many dishes. I just loved the chaat, cutlet and the desserts. I liked the vegetable preparation too. They sreved puris and rotis piping hot. You must try this place soon and relish the awesome lip smashing thali.
Shahi Bhoj For Pretty Interiors & Yum Rajasthani Thalis!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids
