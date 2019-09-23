Dig Into A Massive Thali In Shivaji Nagar For INR 350 Only

In the mood to feast like a king? We found a place where you can eat till your heart's content. Head to Shahi Bhoj Thali Restaurant in Shivaji Nagar where you can enjoy a heavenly jumbo thali for INR 350 only. The place is done up in a dining hall style. It is posh, well-lit and peaceful - perfect for family gatherings and get-togethers. You will find big thals placed on your tables while the hospitable staff serves you delicious food (generously). The hospitality is great and we bet you to finish the festive thali which consists of almost 30 items. The best part about the food is that we were full but didn't feel heavy. Also, the taste was homely yet amazing. Start your meal with their appetiser drink and yummy dahi chaat. You can then dig into four types of gravies, two sabjis, dal, kadhi, farsan, salads, chutney along with 3 types of breads (chapati, rotla and puri). You also have the option to choose between khichdi and rice. They serve two types of paneer and it tastes simply delicious. Make sure to have multiple servings of chaas and three sweets, especially the mini jalebis. Did you know they also have exciting meal boxes starting at just INR 180? If you want to enjoy a meal alone, opt for their executive box priced at just INR 180. If you have company, then opt for the slightly bigger meal box known as the premium meal box. For a family, they serve a yummy family pack for INR 900, which is sufficient for 4-5 people. Make a note that, this festive season they are offering a discount of 10 per cent on group bookings. If you are treating your guests (10 or more) with a royal feast without burning a hole in your pocket, you know where to head.