Shahi Bhoj is a 35-year-old Aurangabad based franchise and newly opened in Pune (Carnival, 3 Kakde Centre Port, Beside E-Square, University Rd, Shivajinagar) They are serving unlimited 25+ food items in the thali @360 RS only and for kids, it's 250 RS only and trust me it is worth a try. The food quality and quantity is very good. Shahi Bhoj Thali: Starting with 2 welcome drinks, 4 Gravy Sabji, Pithala Special Kala Masala Veg, 3 Type of sweets, 1 Chinese dish, Farsan, Chaat, Steam rice, Dal khichadi, 2 Type of dal Kadi in Gujarati and Rajasthani style Garma garam phulka and puri mineral water bottles. So, go and do visit this place asap!
This Legendary Restaurant's Gigantic Thali Will Melt Your Heart!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
Also On Shahi Bhoj Thali Restaurant
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)