This Legendary Restaurant's Gigantic Thali Will Melt Your Heart!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Shahi Bhoj Thali Restaurant

Shivajinagar, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Kakade Centre Port, 3, Beside E Square Carnival, University Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Shahi Bhoj is a 35-year-old Aurangabad based franchise and newly opened in Pune (Carnival, 3 Kakde Centre Port, Beside E-Square, University Rd, Shivajinagar) They are serving unlimited 25+ food items in the thali @360 RS only and for kids, it's 250 RS only and trust me it is worth a try. The food quality and quantity is very good. Shahi Bhoj Thali: Starting with 2 welcome drinks, 4 Gravy Sabji, Pithala Special Kala Masala Veg, 3 Type of sweets, 1 Chinese dish, Farsan, Chaat, Steam rice, Dal khichadi, 2 Type of dal Kadi in Gujarati and Rajasthani style Garma garam phulka and puri mineral water bottles. So, go and do visit this place asap!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

Casual Dining

Shahi Bhoj Thali Restaurant

Shivajinagar, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Kakade Centre Port, 3, Beside E Square Carnival, University Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

image-map-default