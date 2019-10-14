This Legendary Restaurant's Gigantic Thali Will Melt Your Heart!

Shahi Bhoj is a 35-year-old Aurangabad based franchise and newly opened in Pune (Carnival, 3 Kakde Centre Port, Beside E-Square, University Rd, Shivajinagar) They are serving unlimited 25+ food items in the thali @360 RS only and for kids, it's 250 RS only and trust me it is worth a try. The food quality and quantity is very good. Shahi Bhoj Thali: Starting with 2 welcome drinks, 4 Gravy Sabji, Pithala Special Kala Masala Veg, 3 Type of sweets, 1 Chinese dish, Farsan, Chaat, Steam rice, Dal khichadi, 2 Type of dal Kadi in Gujarati and Rajasthani style Garma garam phulka and puri mineral water bottles. So, go and do visit this place asap!