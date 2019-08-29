All Things Hookah & Flavours: This Sheesha Store In Baner Is A Burst Of Colours

With the immense population of young adults in Pune, you will find a sheesha store in all areas but this one in Baner is bigger and better than any other! On Baner Road, you’ll see this store light up! They stock up on all kinds of hookahs and accessories. You can find a lot of porcine options in pop colours in different shapes and sizes. They have some fun quirky designs on some of their products as well. Their collection of glass sheeshas are the most famous as they are uniquely designed. You can also find various different types of hookah pipes and flavours. Choose from flavours like blueberry, mint pan and green apple kiwi. Their hookah’s start from INR 250 and go up to INR 1,000.

Besides the collection of hookah, they have a great range of fancy lighters. You can find your normal transparent ones anywhere but at this store, you can choose from a variety of zippos, jet lighters and even ones that come with a key chain. And, the best part, you don’t need to splurge on them. You can get a fancy jet lighter for as cheap as INR 50.

