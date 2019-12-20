Family Lunch Or Party: This Restaurant Is The Perfect Venue For Everything

Looking for a royal dining experience or a crazy party venue? Don’t worry! Shivar Garden serves both these purposes. Located near Kunal Icon, this rooftop restaurant has a great Mediterranean vibe and serves multi cuisine dishes. Developed in a contemporary style and with an ambience suitable for all ages, Shivar Garden in Pimple Saudagar is a crowd favourite. The garden has a restaurant, a banquet hall and also beer and bar counter. The restaurant is a great place for family lunches and then in the evening, turns into a party destination.

Coming to the food, we went for some of their specialities along with some soul food. We started with some pan fry chilli fish for INR 360 and crispy lamb for INR 420. Both the dishes were perfectly spiced and packed with flavours. We then moved on to our main course which included chicken Thai red curry for INR 330, mutton dabba ghost for INR 340 and some jeera rice. We would definitely suggest giving their Indian and continental dishes a try when you visit as they stand out the most.