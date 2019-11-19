Amazingly good Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Korean food. It is said Sushi is an acquired taste, but at Shizusan you would love it in the first attempt. The Chicken Dimsum is superb, so is the honey chilli potato. Cheesecake dessert, be it a Mango or Blueberry, both are yummilicious.
Love Pan Asian Food? Shizusan Offers Some Amazing Delicacies To Die For!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
Veg Dimsum.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
