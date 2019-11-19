Love Pan Asian Food? Shizusan Offers Some Amazing Delicacies To Die For!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Shizusan

Viman Nagar, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Phoenix Marketcity, Upper Ground Floor, Viman Nagar, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Amazingly good Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Korean food. It is said Sushi is an acquired taste, but at Shizusan you would love it in the first attempt. The Chicken Dimsum is superb, so is the honey chilli potato. Cheesecake dessert, be it a Mango or Blueberry, both are yummilicious.

What Could Be Better?

Veg Dimsum.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

