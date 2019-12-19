We Kid You Not, This Store In Shukrawar Peth Has Shoes Starting At INR 100

What Makes It Awesome?

Shoes maketh an outfit - a phrase by which the modern man must live by.  Shoe Track Footwear, located near Gajaraj Mitra Mandal in Shukrawar Peth,store offers stylish shoes at affordable prices. It's a go-to store among the locals of this area for all kinds of footwear. It's like a traditional Puneri store so we’d rather not comment on their service. However, it offers a lot when it comes to style on a budget and good quality. 

The store is majorly houses men’s shoes. From formal shoes to slippers for your bathroom, you will find sports shoes, flip-flops, formals, brogues, slip-ons and more varieties.We love the flip flops, which come with a three month replacement warranty and start at INR 300. If you are looking for something without a warranty that you could wear at home as well, this store has simple chappals starting at INR 100. You will also find a good range of authentic Kolhapuri chappals and a bunch of trendier ones. You'll love their range of sandals too, which start at INR 200' and sneakers made in a material best suited for any kind of weather.

Pro Tip

As a traditional Pune’s store, this place is also shut between 1 pm to 4 pm. So do avoid visiting during those hours. 

