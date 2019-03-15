Gear Up For The Heat & Go On A Shopping Haul In Camp Under 2k

Slip into these royal blue suede heels that will set you back INR 400. We found this pair in the basement of Kalpataru building and Sameer, the owner of the stall is very helpful and attentive. The pair of block heels are perfect when you’re going out in the day or at night. The bright colour is apt for the sunny days ahead and you’ll look coy in them for sure. These will also look good for work if you pair them smartly with a pair of trousers or a skirt.

