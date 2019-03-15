Gear Up For The Heat & Go On A Shopping Haul In Camp Under 2k

It’s time you packed all your jackets away and bring out your shorts, cotton dresses and other breezy clothes in your wardrobe. But if you need to shop, we’ve got you covered. We meandered down M.G. Road in Camp to check what’s the latest trend on the streets. Here’s what we found.

Strappy Top

Score tops that you can wear on a hot day and let the world see your arms. We went around Kumar Plaza and found a strappy top at Scarlett for INR 600. You can wear this casually with jeans or pair it with a skirt when you’re going out. The store has helpful staff and a range of tops, crop tops, party wear and more. The only trouble here would probably be finding bigger sizes.

Boutiques

Scarlett Boutique

5.0

Kumar Plaza, Ground Floor, Shop 5, MG Road, Camp, Pune

Floral Palazzos

For days when you want to laze around or take little effort, these floral palazzos for INR 150 are perfect. Pair them with a t-shirt or a simple crop top for a no-nonsense outfit and be comfortable in the heat. We found them in the basement of Kalpataru building, where you’ll also find a range of other apparel and accessories.

Other

Mahatma Gandhi Road

Camp, Pune

    Suede Heels

    Slip into these royal blue suede heels that will set you back INR 400. We found this pair in the basement of Kalpataru building and Sameer, the owner of the stall is very helpful and attentive. The pair of block heels are perfect when you’re going out in the day or at night. The bright colour is apt for the sunny days ahead and you’ll look coy in them for sure. These will also look good for work if you pair them smartly with a pair of trousers or a skirt.

    Shoe Stores

    Mr Sameer Shoe Store

    Opp. Mona Foods, MG Road, Camp, Pune

    Slippers

    Whether you’re planning to head out and have a beach day near Pune or just need easy slip-ons and live casually, this pair of slippers are perfect. Located in Kalpataru building, on the upper floor, the first shop is a shoe haven. For INR 150 get this pair of slippers with a teddy motif on them. The store has a range of slippers to choose from. So, feel free to pick a brighter or a darker colour.

    Other

    Mahatma Gandhi Road

    Camp, Pune

      Earrings

      Spring and summer are about bright colours and having fun. Pick up a pair of feather earrings, which are still fairly trendy for INR 80 at this stall outside Wonderland. Moin, the stall owner has a colourful range. If dangling feathers don’t appease you, opt for this psychedelic pair for INR 150. We have our heart set on them and they’ll give you a cool, carefree look that’s apt for a summer vibe.

      Jewellery Shops

      Moin Stall

      Near Wonderland, Camp, Pune

