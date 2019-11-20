Keep your wardrobe game on point and shop till your heart's content. Royal Heritage Mall has everything from apparel, home essentials and accessory stores. It also has many boutiques and homegrown labels as well, so shopping at the mall is quite an affordable experience. We found a lot of stores where you can buy accessories, books, bags and a lot more.
Pantaloons To Lazoush: Brands You Must Shop At
Gharobar
Gharobar is on the ground floor of the mall and is a women's concept store where you have no dearth of exclusive accessories, fashionable clothes, purses, footwear as well as other self care products. Find beautiful palazzo pants starting at INR 699 and on other hand, find eclectic handcrafted home decor too. Visit the place if you want to come out with overflowing bags.
Max
When it comes to colourful Indian wear at affordable prices, Max is one of our favourite stores. Luckily, Royal Heritage Mall has one outlet and we cannot be happier. From beautiful kurtis starting at INR 499 to ethnic crushed skirts at INR 799, add colour to your wardrobe. You can also find palazzo pants as well as western outfits. Here, even men can shop till they drop.
Kaaj
There is a boutique in Royal Heritage Mall and it is all about customised fashion. Kaaj is an elegant label specialising in bespoke designs, of stylish womenswear. We love the fancy suits in unique designs as well as customised lehengas. Other than that, you can find elegant party wear and evening wear too.
Heer Fashions
When it comes to daily wear kurtas, keep in mind comfort as well as style. Heer Fashion in Royal Heritage Mall is one such store where you can stock up for simple yet trendy kurtas. They also house a designer range if you want to go a notch up. Starting at INR 500, find comfy cotton kurtas with thread work. If you want to look for anarkali patterns and other trendy ones, this place has it!
Pantaloons
Ethnic fashion at Pantaloons never lets us down. We love the kurtis, tunics and long dresses at this store which also showcases exclusive formal collection. Prices for casual tees start at INR 399 only and you can find amazing kurtas that can also be worn as dresses.
Market 99
The store is our favourite. From cute mugs to plants, home decor to accessories, Market 99 has some amazing stuff for your homes as well as for gifting. Starting at INR 99, you will find cute indoor accessories and plants along with cutlery, crockery and a lot more. You can also find artsy pieces which you can gift your loved ones.
Lazoush
If you're looking for footwear which is a class apart, there's no better place than Lazoush. From pointed to blunt, tan to black- you will slay with its shoes at your workplace as well as parties. For those looking for super fancy piece, you can find it all under INR 5,000.
D-Mart
No trip is complete to Royal Heritage Mall without a visit to D-Mart. Crowded and always buzzing with people, this departmental store will help you manage the monthly budget. From groceries to home utilities to clothing to accessories- you will find everything in your budget. Clothes start at INR 99 only!
The Bag Studio
Ladies, you'll love this store which is exclusively for different kinds of bags. From slings, totes, clutches, pouches, handbags to satchels, backpacks and a lot more, find colourful and trendy bags starting at INR 400 only. If you are fan of printed luggage, then you must head to The Bag Studio, they have various prints and patterns to browse.
Crossword
Bibliophiles, a trip to Crossword is a must when at the mall. From the newly launched books to the age-old classics, find the best of books at this popular bookstore, which also has much quirky stationery, home accessories, art and craft supplies along with DIY products.
Comments (0)