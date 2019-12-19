Spend All Your Money On A Pair Of Custom Shoes From Pune Designer Shradha Hedau

Bored of regular designs in shoes? Head to Shradha Hedau’s studio on F.C. Road and get yourself hand-made shoes. From ballet shoes to Jodhpuri-style juttis, this designer makes all kinds of shoes and no, she hasn’t restricted herself to women’s footwear alone.



Starting her journey around five years back, Hedau is a Pune-based girl and has learnt shoe-making form London. Once she was back, she began making some fab shoes from her studio near Omkareshwar Temple and now has moved it to F.C. Road.

Her studio might seem small in size however, the designs here are definitely out of this world. The studio is divided into two parts where on the ground floor, you will see ready-to-wear shoes put on display. On the first floor is the workshop, where all the shoes are made. You can literally see your shoe turning from a rough sketch to a real piece in front of your eyes.

The store’s major USP is their one-of-a-kind designs. You can get your shoe made in any form, with any material and also with any kind of design. All you have to do is, book and appointment with Hedau and tell them what you are exactly looking for. This is actually a boon for all those who need special kind of shoes because of foot conditions. You can get those made over here and also make them look stylish.

For making any kind of shoe, the process is the same. You decide what kind of shoe you need, a stiletto, a ballerina shoe, juttis, chappals and much more. The next step is to select what kind of material you will be needing. This includes materials such as, net, cloth, suede, leather and other things. Next, you decide the kind of inner sole your shoes will be having and then the size of the heel.

Once the order is into making, on an average, you can expect the shoe to be ready within a week and if you are placing the order during peak season (September to February), your order will be ready within two weeks period. The prices here start at INR 1,500 and can go up to INR 20,000.