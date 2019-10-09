Craving For Good Indian Food? This Place In Nigdi Have Got You Covered!

Shreeji Naan & Parathas is a pretty decent eatery with simple ambience and good food. I liked the concept of Paav bomb. It was well stuffed and topped with cheese. Paneer Bhurji paratha Thali and Paav Bhaji paratha thali had a different way of presentation. Parathas were served with aloo Bhaji, dal makhani, dahi boondi and salad. Parathas were well stuffed. Moong dal ka halwa was excellent. It had a lot of ghee in it. Gulab Jamun was tempting. Shikanji was great. The Punjabi Lassi was served in a huge glass and was awesome. Difficult for a single person to complete completely.