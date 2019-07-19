In The Mood For Some Scrumptious Parathas? Be Sure To Drop By This Outlet

Casual Dining

Shreeji Naan & Parathas

Nigdi, Pune
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Dolphin Plaza, Opp. Pcntda Office, Pradhikaran, Nigdi, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Who says Akurdi doesn't have good food options. Here are Shree Ji Naan and Paratha serving some mouthwatering north Indian dishes. The place has some Delectable parathas, from cheese and corn, aloo Piri Piri, Pindh da paratha etc. They also serve pav bhaaji (one of which is farm fresh paav bhaaji), also have good starters like corn and cheese on toast, veg finger rolls etc. They have lunch unlimited buffet at a very reasonable price. You will get no dishes to enjoy. You can also try their chole bhature which is just scrumptious. The size of parathas are huge and the taste is just amazing.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

