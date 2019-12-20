This Restaurant In Viman Nagar Is A Delight For All Vegetarions!

Sriniwas Veg located in Viman Nagar is surely a treat to all the Vegetarians. Just have a look at their menu, I have never seen so many varieties in Veg. I loved their spacious and beautiful ambience. They have both outdoor and indoor sitting. A perfect dine-in space for family & friends. Coming towards food, we ordered below dishes: Soup: 🔸Cream of Spinach - Just loved this soup. The soup was creamy in texture and had beautiful flavor and freshness of spinach. 🔸Hot & Sour Soup - So perfect for this rainy weather. This spicy, sour and hot vegetable soup is completely addictive. 🔺Starters - 🔸Cottage Cheese Bean Tacos - Delicious tacos filled with Black beans and cottage cheese topped with appetizing salsa. 🔸Vegetable Bruchetta - A lip-smacking appetizer with roasted vegetables on soft and crunchy toast. 🔸Dragon Roll - Much like a spring roll. I really loved this starter. 🔸Vegetable Dum Kebab - This is surely a must-try. Vegetable kebab dipped in amazing tandoor sauces. 🔸Paneer Peshwari Tikka - Beautifully marinated skewered paneer and roasted to perfection. 🔺Salads : 🔸Insalata Ceaser - Green Salad of lettuce and croutons dressed in lemon juice, olive, cheese, and black pepper. The dressing used in the salad was very delicious. 🔸Slim Trim - Wow! I really loved the presentation of the Salad. Cucumber,paneer, pineapple, Red, Green and yellow bell pepper dressed with appetizing pink, yellow and green dressings. This is a really attractive and healthy Salad. 🔺Juices - Shrinivas really serves fresh juices and milkshakes. We ordered Orange Juice, Watermelon Juice, Apple Juice, and Strawberry Milkshakes. Must say, the juices were natural, fresh, healthy and delicious. I loved their strawberry milkshake the most. 🔺South Indian - Again, one of the best places to have South Indian food. We tried the entire spread of their south Indian range. Mysore Masala Dosa Cheese Paper Sada Dosa Rava Masala Dosa Dahi Wada Idli Wada Puri Bhaji All the dishes we're worth trying, I personally loved the Mysore Masala Dosa. 🔺Main Course Paneer Shashlik Punjabi Chole Masala Vegetable Kheema Paneer Pasanda Stuff Capsicum Masala Paneer Kali Mirch Dal Makhani Matka Dum Biryani Amazing main-course. I loved Paneer Pasanda,Dal Makhani, Punjabi Chole Masala and Matka Dum biryani. There are really few places in Pune serving good vegetable Dum biryani. I highly recommend this biryani if you are visiting this place. 🔺Deserts Sizzling Brownie with Ice-cream Fresh fruit salad with Ice cream Chocolate chip mousse My favorite part of the meal is always the desert and Srinivas Veg lived up to my expectation. Overall, I would rate this place 5/5 for their amazing varieties in veg and service.